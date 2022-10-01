David Roberts’ Nile Illustration (1796–1864)
David Roberts’ Nile Illustration (1796–1864) Free CC0 High Resolution Egyptian Illustrations
These illustrations by David Roberts’ Nile illustration (1796–1864) graciously captures life in Egypt and its ancient civilization. Robert, the well-known Oriental painter, illustrated picturesque scenes of Egypt and its architectural landmarks, as well as the daily lives of the people, while traveling around this fascinating country. This collection is available for you to download for free under the CC0 license.