Over seven decades, Katsushika Hokusai had produced an astounding 30,000 drawings, paintings, and prints. In his 70s, he began releasing his most famous landscape woodblock print series known as the 36 Views of Mount Fuji, which includes the iconic The Great Wave off Kanagawa. His artworks had influences beyond Japan, inspiring many renowned western artists including Edouard Manet, Claude Monet, and Vincent Van Gogh.

Below are some of Hokusai's best vintage illustrations which are in the public domain and can be downloaded for free as high resolution printable files. Enjoy Japan's beauty through Hokusai's talent!