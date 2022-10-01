Enjoy our curated collection of high-resolution vintage Japanese woodblock prints from our own original publications as well as the public domain. It's a gallery of famous and notable Ukiyo-e (pictures of the floating world) art pieces from the Edo, Meiji, and Shin-hanga eras which also includes works from Hokusai, Hiroshige, and Utamaro. Download them for free and use them for your personal or commercial projects.