The Rijksmuseum Plates

The Rijksmuseum is a Dutch national museum dedicated to arts and history in Amsterdam. Housing a collection totalling to 1 million objects from the years 1200–2000, with some of the masterpieces by Rembrant, Frans Hals and Johannes Vermeer. It is a place of remembrance for some of the greatest eras of humanity such as the Dutch Golden Age. We are excited to share with you these public domain images available to you in high-resolution quality. Enjoy this digital museum and download your fave picks!