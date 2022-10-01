Helping fuel your pineapple obsession, spread good vibes, make positivity louder using the power of the pineapple, and stay golden.

Scott used the pineapple emoji to communicate positive reactions and, in turn, he felt more positive too. As someone who deals with depression and anxiety, finding ways to have a positive outlook is very important. This led him to an undeniable urge to start photographing pineapples. Soon, Scott began combining his love of photography with these positive pineapples. Visit the Pineapple Supply Co. for lots more positive vibes and of course pineapples.