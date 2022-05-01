Jean Bernard
Jean Bernard Free CC0 Public Domain Images Vintage Animal Portrait Illustrations
Jean Bernard (1775–1833) was a Dutch avid art collector and painter. His portraits of people, nature, and animals were drawn mostly with charcoal and colored crayons, which beautifully captured the intricate details of his varied subjects. Aside from his feline favorites, this collection also includes public domain botanics, landscapes and more. The complete collection is free to download under the Creative Commons 0 license.