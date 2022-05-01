The Met Plates

Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met) of New York City is the largest art museum in the United States. It holds the title of the third most visited art museum in the world and the fifth most visited museum of any kind. In this grandiose cultural powerhouse, it houses tens of thousands of vintage and retro artworks relevant and significant to our advancement of cultured humankind. We are excited to share with you these public domain images in high-resolution quality. They're all available for free under the CC0 license.