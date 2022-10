Inspired by western astrology we have created this beautiful collection of 12 vintage-looking zodiac signs. Covering the astrological signs of: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces. Enjoy these high resolution graphics in psd and vector formats. Download as a set or by your personal sign.