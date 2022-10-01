Yatsuo no Tsubaki by Taguchi Tomoki

Intricate Japanese ornamental design elements from our own original woodblock print collection "Yatsuo no Tsubaki" (1860–1869) by Taguchi Tomoki. Tomoki distinguished his artworks by using simple tones, colours and compositions. Also brilliantly designing natural objects like birds and plants into beautiful ornamental motifs. We have digitally enhanced this public domain collection and made them free to download for both personal and commercial use. Get inspiration from this Japanese art collection and enjoy them as much as we do!