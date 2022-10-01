19th Century Chinese Paintings
Traditional Chinese Paintings • Free CC0 High Resolution Illustrations
Admirable Chinese paintings by an anonymous Chinese painter from 19th century have been unveiled to our eyes. By using watercolor and gouache, these paintings feature the traditional daily life in China. With the added bonus of illustrations of vintage flowers, birds and fish are among the features as well. To fully enjoy this antique collection, we have made them available for you to download for free, under the CC0 license.