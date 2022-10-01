Vibrant illustrations of flowers and plants from Edwards's Botanical Register (1829–1847) by Sydenham Edwards (1769–1819), and John Lindley (1799–1865). As a natural history illustrator, Edwards was said to produce a prodigious number of botanical plates and provided artwork for several encyclopedias. In this public domain collection, we bring you more than 100 stunning pieces of antique floral art. We have digitally enhanced his hand-colored engravings into high-resolution quality. Free to download under the CC0 license without any restrictions.