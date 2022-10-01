Cute Chinese Zodiac Animals

Gong Xi Fa Cai!

Kick off the brand new lunar year with cute Chinese zodiac animal graphics & design elements suitable for decorating beautiful Spring Festival campaigns & projects. Including astrological symbols of animals and mythical creatures representing the 12-year cycle : rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig. Get ready to use design elements in vector, PSD, PNG & JPEG.