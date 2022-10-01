Surreal Marine Life Illustrations

Probably the wildest of all natural illustrations of the 18th century. Louis Renard's outlandishly colorful and surreal illustrations of East Indies marine life, from his book “Histoire naturelle des plus rares curiositez de la mer des Indes” (1754), opened up a new world of inspiration for both the arts and the scientific world. Although Renard never left the Netherlands, these breathtaking antique drawings are the result of his imitation of other artists to create 460 hand colored copper engravings. Look out for magical symbols in the details of these beautiful sea creatures.

Now under the public domain, it is readily available for any vintage art lovers to download for free, in high resolution under the cc0 license. Get more insights from The Public Domain Review.