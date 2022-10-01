Vintage fish illustrations from Ichtyologie, ou, Histoire naturelle, générale et particulière des poissons (1785–1797) by Marcus Elieser Bloch (1723–1799), the German physician and naturalist. Bloch was the most influential ichthyologist of the 18th century who consistently devoted himself to natural objects, anatomy, and physiology. This collection showcases his devotion to ichthyology, illustrating more than 400 various types of fish. We have digitally enhanced these richly colored public domain illustrations in high-resolution printable quality. Free to download under the CC0 license.