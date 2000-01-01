Bairei Gakan
This 1913 edition of Bairei Gakan (Mirror of Bairei Paintings or Bairei Pictures) is by Kōno Bairei, one of the leading kacho-ga (birds and flowers) artists of the Meiji era. Bairei's ukiyo-e woodblock prints depict the beauty of the seasons and nature through his delicate lines and subject matter which include animals, insects, samurai, and the iconic Fuji Mountain.
