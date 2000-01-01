Mrs. Beeton's Household Management
Antique illustrations from our own 1923 edition of Mrs. Beeton's Household Management by Isabella Beeton. This book was known as "an extensive guide to running a household in Victorian Britain" that described the arts of making and keeping a comfortable home. This book was a reference book for household chores and home cooking. Take a look at these editable templates and vintage PNG elements of cheese, cakes and other delicious foods that are sure to leave your mouth watering.
Antique illustrations from our own 1923 edition of Mrs. Beeton's Household Management by Isabella Beeton. This book was known as "an extensive guide to running a household in Victorian Britain" that described the arts of making and keeping a comfortable home. This book was a reference book for household chores and home cooking. Take a look at these editable templates and vintage PNG elements of cheese, cakes and other delicious foods that are sure to leave your mouth watering.