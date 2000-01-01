Fish Illustrations - Game Birds and Fishes of North America
Vintage fish illustrations from Game Birds and Fishes of North America, illustrated by Sherman F. Denton (1856–1937). Denton was a talented artist, naturalist, scientist, and entrepreneur. His superb drawings of fish, butterflies, and moths mimic the vivid appearance of living creatures and gained him national and international attention. We have digitally enhanced these artworks from our own 1913 edition.
