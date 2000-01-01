Our own original woodblock print collection, "Yatsuo no Tsubaki" (1860-1869) by Taguchi Tomoki, features intricate Japanese ornamental design elements. Tomoki distinguished his artworks by using simple tones, colors, and compositions. He also brilliantly designed natural objects, such as birds and plants, into beautiful ornamental motifs. Discover the magnificence of tigers, birds and ornamental patterns with these vintage PNG elements.