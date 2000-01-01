rawpixel
Moths and Butterflies of the United States
Moths and Butterflies of the United States

We are delighted to have gotten our hands on our own original edition of Sherman F. Denton's epic 'Moths and Butterflies of the United States East of the Rocky Mountains' (1900). Marvel at this special collection derived from tens of thousands of butterflies nature-printed, engraved and colored by hand.

