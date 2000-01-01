Familie der Cacteen
Watercolor cactus and flower illustrations from Familie der Cacteen. We are delighted to have acquired this collection of unpublished original paintings from an unknown artist (1893-1905). These vintage drawings capture fascinating cacti and succulents from South America and around the world. They include famous breeds like Easter cactus, Opuntia, Echeveria, and Peyote, in vibrant colors and rich detail.
