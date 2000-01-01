Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona
Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona - Nineteenth-century vintage illustrations of Dutch flowers and fruits remixed into colorful PNG stickers and collage elements. Check out original public domain artworks from our own original 1876 edition of "Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona”. All drawn by A.J. Wendel and chromolithographed by G. Severeyns.
