Beautifuly detailed fern leaf illustrations from Ferns: British and Exotic (1856–1860) by the renowned botanist Edward Joseph Lowe (1825–1900). From a young age, Lowe was fascinated by meteorology and astronomy as well as having a great interest in ferns. This led to an extensive botanical study, resulting in eight illustrated volumes of Ferns: British and Exotic. We have digitally enhanced some of these incredible fern illustrations into high-resolution printable quality. They are free to download under the CC0 license.