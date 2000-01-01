rawpixel
Canadian Wild Flowers Art
Canadian Wild Flowers

Beautiful illustrations from "Canadian wild flowers" (1869) painted and lithographed by Agnes Fitz Gibbon (1833–1913). Agnes learnt to illustrate from her mother while living in the Canadian countryside. Canadian wild flowers was one of the first botanical books to be published in Canada.

