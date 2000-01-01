Canadian Wild Flowers Art

Canadian Wild Flowers
Beautiful illustrations from "Canadian wild flowers" (1869) painted and lithographed by Agnes Fitz Gibbon (1833–1913). Agnes learnt to illustrate from her mother while living in the Canadian countryside. Canadian wild flowers was one of the first botanical books to be published in Canada.
