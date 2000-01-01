The Naturalists' Miscellany or Coloured Figures of Natural Objects Art

The Naturalists' Miscellany or Coloured Figures of Natural Objects
Get your mind blown by these public domain animal images from the age of discovery taken from The Naturalists' Miscellany or Coloured Figures of Natural Objects (1789–1813) by George Shaw. From the 24-volume antique publication.
