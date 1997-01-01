The Daily Prayers of the Brahmins Art

The Daily Prayers of the Brahmins
Learn more about the Indian Brahmins from these original drawings of "The Sundhya or the Daily Prayers of the Brahmins" (1851) by Sophie Charlotte Beinos. Her illustrations depict different ritual habits and gestures performed by the Brahmins during their prayers – the process of worshipping God with a pure mind and heart.
