The Daily Prayers of the Brahmins Art
The Daily Prayers of the Brahmins

Learn more about the Indian Brahmins from these original drawings of "The Sundhya or the Daily Prayers of the Brahmins" (1851) by Sophie Charlotte Beinos. Her illustrations depict different ritual habits and gestures performed by the Brahmins during their prayers – the process of worshipping God with a pure mind and heart.

Pooja to Soorya (Sun) from The Sundhya or the Daily Prayers of the Brahmins (1851) by Sophie Charlotte Belnos…
Hand Signs of the Gayatri from The Sundhya or the Daily Prayers of the Brahmins (1851) by Sophie Charlotte Belnos…
Hand signs represent to Tortoise from The Sundhya or the Daily Prayers of the Brahmins (1851) by Sophie Charlotte Belnos…
Religious Vessels from The Sundhya or the Daily Prayers of the Brahmins (1851) by Sophie Charlotte Belnos (1795–1865).
Religious Vessels from The Sundhya or the Daily Prayers of the Brahmins (1851) by Sophie Charlotte Belnos (1795–1865).
Hand Signs from The Sundhya or the Daily Prayers of the Brahmins (1851) by Sophie Charlotte Belnos (1795–1865).
Punch Agnee from The Sundhya or the Daily Prayers of the Brahmins (1851) by Sophie Charlotte Belnos (1795–1865).
Pooja of Vishnoo from The Sundhya or the Daily Prayers of the Brahmins (1851) by Sophie Charlotte Belnos (1795–1865).
Hand Signs from The Sundhya or the Daily Prayers of the Brahmins (1851) by Sophie Charlotte Belnos (1795–1865).
The Brahmin's first ceremony on entering the ganges from The Sundhya or the Daily Prayers of the Brahmins (1851) by Sophie…
Marks Worn by the Brahmins from The Sundhya or the Daily Prayers of the Brahmins (1851) by Sophie Charlotte Belnos…
The secret prayer (Gayatri Jup) from The Sundhya or the Daily Prayers of the Brahmins (1851) by Sophie Charlotte Belnos…
Pooja of Mahadeo (Mahadeva) from The Sundhya or the Daily Prayers of the Brahmins (1851) by Sophie Charlotte Belnos…
1. Pooruck Pranaiyam 2. Kumbuck 3. Raichuck from The Sundhya or the Daily Prayers of the Brahmins (1851) by Sophie Charlotte…
Pooja of Gunesh from The Sundhya or the Daily Prayers of the Brahmins (1851) by Sophie Charlotte Belnos (1795–1865).
Soorya from The Sundhya or the Daily Prayers of the Brahmins (1851) by Sophie Charlotte Belnos (1795–1865).
Pooja to Devee (Shio Shiva) from The Sundhya or the Daily Prayers of the Brahmins (1851) by Sophie Charlotte Belnos…
Hand signs from The Sundhya or the Daily Prayers of the Brahmins (1851) by Sophie Charlotte Belnos (1795–1865).
Pooja to Hunooman from The Sundhya or the Daily Prayers of the Brahmins (1851) by Sophie Charlotte Belnos (1795–1865).
Urghai offering of water from The Sundhya or the Daily Prayers of the Brahmins (1851) by Sophie Charlotte Belnos…
Bhyragai from The Sundhya or the Daily Prayers of the Brahmins (1851) by Sophie Charlotte Belnos (1795–1865).
Hand signs from The Sundhya or the Daily Prayers of the Brahmins (1851) by Sophie Charlotte Belnos (1795–1865).
The Brahmin's first morning prayer to the Gooroo on rising from The Sundhya or the Daily Prayers of the Brahmins (1851) by…
Gyan from The Sundhya or the Daily Prayers of the Brahmins (1851) by Sophie Charlotte Belnos (1795–1865).
