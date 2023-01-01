rawpixel
The 37 Nats of Myanmar Art
The 37 Nats of Myanmar

Public domain illustrations of the thirty-seven great spirits (Nats) worshipped in Myanmar from The Thirty-Seven Nats: a Phase of Spirit Worship Prevailing in Burma (1906) by William Griggs (1832–1911). The concept of nats became integrated into Buddhism during the reign of King Anawrahta of Bagan. 

A Burmese map of the world, showing traces of Medieval European map-making from The thirty-seven nats : a phase of spirit…A Burmese map of the world, showing traces of Medieval European map-making from The thirty-seven nats : a phase of spirit…
The Sentient Beings according to the Burmese. Buddhist Cosmogony. from The thirty-seven nats : a phase of spirit worship…The Sentient Beings according to the Burmese. Buddhist Cosmogony. from The thirty-seven nats : a phase of spirit worship…
1. The King of Nats (Thagy&aacute; nat) and 2. Lord of the Great Mountain (Mah&aacute;gir&iacute; nat) from The thirty-seven…1. The King of Nats (Thagy&aacute; nat) and 2. Lord of the Great Mountain (Mah&aacute;gir&iacute; nat) from The thirty-seven…
No. 1. The King of Nats (Thagy&aacute; nat) No. 2. Lord of the Great Mountain (Mah&aacute;gir&iacute; nat) from The thirty…No. 1. The King of Nats (Thagy&aacute; nat) No. 2. Lord of the Great Mountain (Mah&aacute;gir&iacute; nat) from The thirty…
5. Beautiful in Three Ways (Th&oacute;nban Hla nat) and 6. Minkhaung II of Taungoo (Taung-ng&uacute; Mingaung nat) from The…5. Beautiful in Three Ways (Th&oacute;nban Hla nat) and 6. Minkhaung II of Taungoo (Taung-ng&uacute; Mingaung nat) from The…
31. King Alaungsithu of Pagan (Min S&iacute;th&uacute; nat) and 32. Min Kyawzw&aacute; nat (also called Min Gyaw and Ko Gyi…31. King Alaungsithu of Pagan (Min S&iacute;th&uacute; nat) and 32. Min Kyawzw&aacute; nat (also called Min Gyaw and Ko Gyi…
27. Mintn&aacute; Maung Shin nat (Grandson of King Alaungsithu of Pagan) and 28. Lord of the White Umbrella…27. Mintn&aacute; Maung Shin nat (Grandson of King Alaungsithu of Pagan) and 28. Lord of the White Umbrella…
3. Royal sister (Hnam&aacute;dawgy&iacute; nat) and 4. Shwe Nab&eacute; nat (also called Naga Medaw) from The thirty-seven…3. Royal sister (Hnam&aacute;dawgy&iacute; nat) and 4. Shwe Nab&eacute; nat (also called Naga Medaw) from The thirty-seven…
37. Little Lady with the Flute (Shin-n&egrave;m&iacute; nat) from The thirty-seven nats : a phase of spirit worship…37. Little Lady with the Flute (Shin-n&egrave;m&iacute; nat) from The thirty-seven nats : a phase of spirit worship…
35. Lady Humpback (Shing&oacute;n nat) and 36. Lady Bandy Legs (Shingw&aacute; nat) from The thirty-seven nats : a phase of…35. Lady Humpback (Shing&oacute;n nat) and 36. Lady Bandy Legs (Shingw&aacute; nat) from The thirty-seven nats : a phase of…
The habitations of the Sentient Beings according to the Burmese from The thirty-seven nats : a phase of spirit worship…The habitations of the Sentient Beings according to the Burmese from The thirty-seven nats : a phase of spirit worship…
15. Shindaw nat (Young novice monk of Innwa) and 16. Nyaung-gyin nat (Descendant of the captive King Manuha of Thaton) from…15. Shindaw nat (Young novice monk of Innwa) and 16. Nyaung-gyin nat (Descendant of the captive King Manuha of Thaton) from…
17. Tab&igrave;n Shw&eacute;d&iacute; nat (King of Toungoo Dynasty of Burma) and 18.17. Tab&igrave;n Shw&eacute;d&iacute; nat (King of Toungoo Dynasty of Burma) and 18.
13. Lord of the South (Taungmagy&iacute; nat) and 14. Maung Minshin nat (also called Shin Byu) from The thirty-seven nats :…13. Lord of the South (Taungmagy&iacute; nat) and 14. Maung Minshin nat (also called Shin Byu) from The thirty-seven nats :…
19. Lord of White Horse (Shw&eacute; Sippin nat) and 20. M&egrave;daw Shw&eacute;sag&aacute; nat (Mother of Shwe Sitpin)…19. Lord of White Horse (Shw&eacute; Sippin nat) and 20. M&egrave;daw Shw&eacute;sag&aacute; nat (Mother of Shwe Sitpin)…
23. Crown Prince Minye Kyawswa (Maung Minby&uacute; nat) and 24. Lord Grandfather of Mandalay (M&aacute;ndal&eacute;…23. Crown Prince Minye Kyawswa (Maung Minby&uacute; nat) and 24. Lord Grandfather of Mandalay (M&aacute;ndal&eacute;…
9. Shw&eacute; Nawrath&aacute; nat. and 10. Aungzw&aacute;magy&iacute; nat (also called Bo Aung Zwa) from The thirty-seven…9. Shw&eacute; Nawrath&aacute; nat. and 10. Aungzw&aacute;magy&iacute; nat (also called Bo Aung Zwa) from The thirty-seven…
29. Royal Mother of Htibyuhsaung (T&iacute;byusaung M&egrave;daw nat) and 30.29. Royal Mother of Htibyuhsaung (T&iacute;byusaung M&egrave;daw nat) and 30.
7. King Tarabya of Ava (Mint&aacute;r&aacute; nat) and 8. Receiver of the royal voice (Thandawg&aacute;n nat) from The…7. King Tarabya of Ava (Mint&aacute;r&aacute; nat) and 8. Receiver of the royal voice (Thandawg&aacute;n nat) from The…
33. Lady of the North (Myaukret Shinm&aacute; nat) and 34. Western Queen (Anauk M&iacute;bay&aacute; nat) from The thirty…33. Lady of the North (Myaukret Shinm&aacute; nat) and 34. Western Queen (Anauk M&iacute;bay&aacute; nat) from The thirty…
25. Goldpot the Elder (Shw&eacute;byin Naungdaw nat) and 26. Goldpot the Younger (Shw&eacute;byin Ny&iacute;daw nat) from…25. Goldpot the Elder (Shw&eacute;byin Naungdaw nat) and 26. Goldpot the Younger (Shw&eacute;byin Ny&iacute;daw nat) from…
Vintage illustration name "A Looto Serre" published in 1821 by Hiram Cox. Original from New York public library. Digitally…Vintage illustration name "A Looto Serre" published in 1821 by Hiram Cox. Original from New York public library. Digitally…
