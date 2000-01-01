Egyptian Grecian and Roman Costumes
Delve deeper into a luxurious ancient lifestyle through our digitized collection from the book 'Egyptian, Grecian, and Roman Costumes' (1814) by Thomas Baxter (1782–1821). Baxter, an English porcelain painter, was also renowned as "the most accomplished artist". He painted Worcester porcelain in the first half of the eighteenth century.
