One Hundred Portraits of Peking Opera Characters
This album meticulously documents the makeup and outfits of one hundred characters from nine different plays. Each character is labeled with a corresponding inscription, while the names of the plays are written on the top right corner of the page. It is believed to be created during the late 19th–early 20th century, during the Qing dynasty. The artist is unidentified.
