Detailed vegetable and herb drawings from Album Benary by Ernst Benary (1819-1893), a botanical catalog showcasing illustrations of produce cultivated by the Benary seed company in the 19th century. We have digitally enhanced these illustrations and made them available in transparent png and vector formats. You can explore the original CC0 illustrations of Album Benary in our Public Domain collection.


