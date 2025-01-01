Detailed illustrations of animals from Zoological Sketches (1857-1867) by Joseph Wolf (1820-1899), containing lithographs of zoo animals. Wolf sketched the animals in their enclosure, making sure to get the true character of the animal, enhanced with an ideal natural environment. We have digitally enhanced these illustrations and made them available in transparent png and vector formats. You can explore the original CC0 illustrations of Zoological Sketches in our Public Domain collection.