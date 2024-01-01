Vintage Brazilian bird illustrations from Oiseaux Brillans du Brésil (1834) by Jean-Théodore Descourtilz, ornithological work featuring 60 vibrant illustrations of birds, showcasing their habitats and behaviors. Renowned for its artistic and scientific value, it remains one of the rarest bird books. We have digitally enhanced these illustrations and made them available in transparent png and vector formats. You can explore the original CC0 illustrations of Birds of Brazil in our Public Domain collection