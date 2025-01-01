The Floral Magazine
The Floral Magazine; comprising figures and descriptions of popular garden flowers (1861–1881) includes hand-colored lithographs of flowers. These lithographs highlight the timeless elegance and vibrancy of flowers. We have digitally enhanced these illustrations and made them available in transparent png and vector formats. You can explore the original CC0 illustrations of The Floral Magazine in our Public Domain collection.
The Floral Magazine; comprising figures and descriptions of popular garden flowers (1861–1881) includes hand-colored lithographs of flowers. These lithographs highlight the timeless elegance and vibrancy of flowers. We have digitally enhanced these illustrations and made them available in transparent png and vector formats. You can explore the original CC0 illustrations of The Floral Magazine in our Public Domain collection.
327 results