Free templates to help your charity or good cause. If you can, be awesome and support our mission by creating and sharing your own charity template designs with the rawpixel community, empowering everyone to use creativity for good. Select publish and nominate your design to the Charity Template Collection for us to review and add to our free collections. Visit our Charity Spotlight Challenge page to learn more.  Please let us know about any specific resources you would like us to create and we will try our best :)

Black lives matter poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelBlack lives matter poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682566/png-american-art-black-lives-matter
Diversity Instagram post template, editable textDiversity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11520635/diversity-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Become a volunteer Instagram post template, editable textBecome a volunteer Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169532/become-volunteer-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Black lives matter Instagram post template, editable diverse hands designBlack lives matter Instagram post template, editable diverse hands design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624933/black-lives-matter-instagram-post-template-editable-diverse-hands-design
Gay rights Instagram post template, editable textGay rights Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956982/gay-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Breast cancer awareness Instagram post template, editable textBreast cancer awareness Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767144/breast-cancer-awareness-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Day of charity Facebook ad template, editable text & designDay of charity Facebook ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771489/day-charity-facebook-template-editable-text-design
Suicide hotline Instagram post template, editable textSuicide hotline Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776056/suicide-hotline-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Equal rights Instagram post template, editable designEqual rights Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724962/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-design
Human rights Instagram post template, editable designHuman rights Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683419/human-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-design
Raise your voice Instagram post template, editable textRaise your voice Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466778/raise-your-voice-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Donate to charity Instagram post template, editable textDonate to charity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11790153/donate-charity-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Mental health Instagram post template, editable textMental health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799522/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Pride march Instagram post template, editable textPride march Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211397/pride-march-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Women's mental health Instagram post template, editable textWomen's mental health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11631333/womens-mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Emotional support poster template, editable text and designEmotional support poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11722800/emotional-support-poster-template-editable-text-and-design
Mental health support Instagram post template, editable textMental health support Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540070/mental-health-support-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Blood donation poster template, editable text & designBlood donation poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559801/blood-donation-poster-template-editable-text-design
Book donation Instagram post template, editable textBook donation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10756003/book-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Mental health support Instagram post template, editable textMental health support Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508767/mental-health-support-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Mental health psychology Instagram post template, editable textMental health psychology Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11734460/mental-health-psychology-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Disability sports Instagram post template, editable textDisability sports Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499324/disability-sports-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Charity event Instagram post template, editable textCharity event Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496821/charity-event-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Join our community Instagram post template, editable textJoin our community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559041/join-our-community-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Inclusive family support blog banner template, editable textInclusive family support blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459728/inclusive-family-support-blog-banner-template-editable-text
Coping PTSD Instagram post template, editable designCoping PTSD Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8623367/coping-ptsd-instagram-post-template-editable-design
Black lives matter Instagram post template, editable textBlack lives matter Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511898/black-lives-matter-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Join us Instagram post template, editable textJoin us Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553391/join-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Mental health poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelMental health poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686869/png-art-backstabbing-bad
Annual charity luncheon social story template, editable designAnnual charity luncheon social story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11775433/annual-charity-luncheon-social-story-template-editable-design
Genderless love Facebook post template, editable design for Pride MonthGenderless love Facebook post template, editable design for Pride Month
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152472/genderless-love-facebook-post-template-editable-design-for-pride-month
Volunteers needed poster template, editable designVolunteers needed poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546706/volunteers-needed-poster-template-editable-design
Human rights Instagram story template, editable designHuman rights Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683476/human-rights-instagram-story-template-editable-design
Equal rights poster template, editable text and designEqual rights poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12031045/equal-rights-poster-template-editable-text-and-design
Pride march Instagram post template, editable textPride march Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12218428/pride-march-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Mental health event poster template, cartoon designMental health event poster template, cartoon design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8398416/mental-health-event-poster-template-cartoon-design
Achieve & inspire Instagram post template, editable social media adAchieve & inspire Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9749919/achieve-inspire-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media
Don't worry be happy Instagram post template, editable textDon't worry be happy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612026/dont-worry-happy-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Call for volunteers Instagram post template, editable textCall for volunteers Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11746135/call-for-volunteers-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Helpline Instagram post template, editable textHelpline Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11935040/helpline-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Environment template, social media post with hand saving the planetEnvironment template, social media post with hand saving the planet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8396131/environment-template-social-media-post-with-hand-saving-the-planet
Save the whales Instagram post template, editable textSave the whales Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731216/save-the-whales-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Helping hand Instagram post template, editable textHelping hand Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547044/helping-hand-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Love yourself Instagram post template, editable textLove yourself Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9770290/love-yourself-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Love yourself Instagram post template, editable textLove yourself Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10119424/love-yourself-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Couple therapy Instagram post template, editable textCouple therapy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199623/couple-therapy-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Youth group Facebook post template, editable designYouth group Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9816252/youth-group-facebook-post-template-editable-design
Environment poster template, editable designEnvironment poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7603949/environment-poster-template-editable-design
Environment poster editable template with green leafEnvironment poster editable template with green leaf
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8395829/environment-poster-editable-template-with-green-leaf
Ask for help Instagram post template, editable textAsk for help Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539281/ask-for-help-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Open donation poster template, editable designOpen donation poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558309/open-donation-poster-template-editable-design
Children's mental health Instagram post template, editable textChildren's mental health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597210/childrens-mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Counseling Instagram post template, editable textCounseling Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10233916/counseling-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Recycling poster template, editable text and designRecycling poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11790158/recycling-poster-template-editable-text-and-design
Don't give up Instagram post template, editable textDon't give up Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480788/dont-give-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Mental health Instagram post template, editable designMental health Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7623875/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-design
Coping PTSD Instagram story template, editable designCoping PTSD Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8633131/coping-ptsd-instagram-story-template-editable-design
Autism acceptance month Instagram post template, editable textAutism acceptance month Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591477/autism-acceptance-month-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Diversity & unity Instagram post template, editable textDiversity & unity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206259/diversity-unity-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Love yourself poster template, editable text and designLove yourself poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574218/love-yourself-poster-template-editable-text-and-design
Spiritual healing Instagram post template, editable textSpiritual healing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341074/spiritual-healing-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Call for volunteers Instagram post template, editable textCall for volunteers Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710199/call-for-volunteers-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Protect our Earth poster template, editable text & designProtect our Earth poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10351986/protect-our-earth-poster-template-editable-text-design
Ocean day editable poster templateOcean day editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12639237/ocean-day-editable-poster-template
Mental health blog banner template, editable medical technology designMental health blog banner template, editable medical technology design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8564608/mental-health-blog-banner-template-editable-medical-technology-design
Mental healthcare poster template, editable text and designMental healthcare poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774104/mental-healthcare-poster-template-editable-text-and-design
Acceptance empowers Instagram post template, editable textAcceptance empowers Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505892/acceptance-empowers-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Helpline Instagram post template, editable textHelpline Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596994/helpline-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Mental health Instagram post template, editable textMental health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499521/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Donate today Instagram post template, editable textDonate today Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10172222/donate-today-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Mental health Instagram post template, editable textMental health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513493/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Women driving change blog banner template, editable textWomen driving change blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11562595/women-driving-change-blog-banner-template-editable-text
Mental health counseling Instagram post template, editable textMental health counseling Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10222499/mental-health-counseling-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Diversity & unity poster template, editable text and designDiversity & unity poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758876/diversity-unity-poster-template-editable-text-and-design
Body positivity Instagram post template, editable textBody positivity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10187197/body-positivity-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Go green Instagram post template, editable textGo green Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11702961/green-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Love yourself Instagram post template, editable textLove yourself Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574216/love-yourself-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Financial stress Instagram post template, editable textFinancial stress Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12592782/financial-stress-instagram-post-template-editable-text
World Disability Day Instagram post template, editable textWorld Disability Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849596/world-disability-day-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Selfie-esteem doodle email header template, editable designSelfie-esteem doodle email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638120/selfie-esteem-doodle-email-header-template-editable-design
Overworking app ad Instagram post template, editable textOverworking app ad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597168/overworking-app-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Toy donation Instagram post template, editable textToy donation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512478/toy-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Donate to charity Instagram post template, editable textDonate to charity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12396059/donate-charity-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Black is beautiful Facebook story template, editable designBlack is beautiful Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197809/black-beautiful-facebook-story-template-editable-design
Diverse volunteers Instagram post template, 3D editable designDiverse volunteers Instagram post template, 3D editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683411/diverse-volunteers-instagram-post-template-editable-design
Protect our planet Instagram post template, editable textProtect our planet Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589432/protect-our-planet-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Green vibes only blog banner template, editable textGreen vibes only blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766426/green-vibes-only-blog-banner-template-editable-text
Therapy Instagram post template, editable textTherapy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578170/therapy-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Become a volunteer Instagram post template, editable textBecome a volunteer Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547037/become-volunteer-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Global warming Instagram post template, editable textGlobal warming Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943517/global-warming-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Together we prayTogether we pray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221505/together-pray
Hope charity event social story template, editable designHope charity event social story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11779448/hope-charity-event-social-story-template-editable-design
Become a volunteer post template, editable social media designBecome a volunteer post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11054371/become-volunteer-post-template-editable-social-media-design
Plant a tree Instagram post template, editable textPlant a tree Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507137/plant-tree-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Fundraising event Pinterest pin template, editable business designFundraising event Pinterest pin template, editable business design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825644/fundraising-event-pinterest-pin-template-editable-business-design
Mental health support Facebook post template, editable designMental health support Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679549/mental-health-support-facebook-post-template-editable-design
Ask for help Instagram post template, editable textAsk for help Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11977041/ask-for-help-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Sad and lonely Instagram post template, editable textSad and lonely Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463630/sad-and-lonely-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Group therapy Instagram post template, editable textGroup therapy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543268/group-therapy-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Speak up! Instagram post template, editable textSpeak up! Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816791/speak-up-instagram-post-template-editable-text
