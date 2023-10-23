Free children charity templates supporting Hope for Children on with their vision of a world where every child has a happy, healthy childhood that prepares them for a positive future. If you can, be awesome and support them by creating and sharing your own charity template designs with the rawpixel community, empowering everyone to use creativity for good. Select publish and nominate your design to the Charity Template Collection for us to review and add to our free collections. Visit our Charity Spotlight Challenge page to learn more. Please let us know about any specific resources you would like us to create and we will try our best :)