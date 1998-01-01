rawpixel
Esther Bubley Art
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
Esther Bubley

Esther Bubley (1921-1998) was an American photographer known for her portraits of people in their daily lives. Her photographs of factory workers, housewives, and children helped to show the world how WWII was affecting the American home front. Bubley was one of the few women photographers working for the Office of War Information (OWI), and her work helped to break down gender barriers in the field of photojournalism.

CuratedPopularNew

Try Create

Washington, D.C. An art class at Woodrow Wilson High School. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. An art class at Woodrow Wilson High School. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241537/photo-image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Bus trip from Knoxville, Tennessee, to Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Bus trip from Knoxville, Tennessee, to Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241518/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Small boys watching the Woodrow Wilson high school cadets. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Small boys watching the Woodrow Wilson high school cadets. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241309/photo-image-plant-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Children enjoying the animals at the National Zoological Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Children enjoying the animals at the National Zoological Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241500/photo-image-face-people-animalsFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Listening to the teacher's instructions in a physical education class at Woodrow Wilson High School.…Washington, D.C. Listening to the teacher's instructions in a physical education class at Woodrow Wilson High School.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241292/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Arlington Farms, war duration residence halls. Sunbathers on the sidewalk in the back of Idaho Hall at Arlington Farms.…Arlington Farms, war duration residence halls. Sunbathers on the sidewalk in the back of Idaho Hall at Arlington Farms.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241511/photo-image-hand-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Arlington, Virginia. The main lounge at the Idaho Hall, Arlington Farms, a residence…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Arlington, Virginia. The main lounge at the Idaho Hall, Arlington Farms, a residence…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241501/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Bus trip from Knoxville, Tennessee to Washington, D.C. Soldier saying goodbye to his wife and child at small town in…Bus trip from Knoxville, Tennessee to Washington, D.C. Soldier saying goodbye to his wife and child at small town in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241320/photo-image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Walter Spangenberg, a student at Woodrow Wilson High School, doing his school work at home. Sourced from…Washington, D.C. Walter Spangenberg, a student at Woodrow Wilson High School, doing his school work at home. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241525/photo-image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Children enjoying the National Zoological Park animals. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Children enjoying the National Zoological Park animals. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241280/photo-image-face-person-animalsFree Image from public domain license
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Waiting for a bus at the Greyhound bus terminal. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Waiting for a bus at the Greyhound bus terminal. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241300/photo-image-person-public-domain-blackFree Image from public domain license
Indianapolis, Indiana. A soldier and a girl saying goodbye at the Greyhound bus station. Sourced from the Library of…Indianapolis, Indiana. A soldier and a girl saying goodbye at the Greyhound bus station. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241521/photo-image-person-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Preparing an advisory forecast at the U.S. Weather Bureau. Preparing…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Preparing an advisory forecast at the U.S. Weather Bureau. Preparing…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241296/photo-image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Louisville, Kentucky. Bus passengers sleeping in a booth in the lunchroom of the Greyhound bus terminal at 3 a.m., since all…Louisville, Kentucky. Bus passengers sleeping in a booth in the lunchroom of the Greyhound bus terminal at 3 a.m., since all…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241527/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
A Greyhound bus trip from Louisville, Kentucky, to Memphis, Tennessee, and the terminals. This girl commutes daily to…A Greyhound bus trip from Louisville, Kentucky, to Memphis, Tennessee, and the terminals. This girl commutes daily to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241515/photo-image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
A Greyhound bus trip from Louisville, Kentucky, to Memphis, Tennessee, and the terminals. This girl commutes daily to…A Greyhound bus trip from Louisville, Kentucky, to Memphis, Tennessee, and the terminals. This girl commutes daily to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241305/photo-image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
A Greyhound bus trip from Louisville, Kentucky, to Memphis, Tennessee, and the terminals. Sign at bus station. Rome…A Greyhound bus trip from Louisville, Kentucky, to Memphis, Tennessee, and the terminals. Sign at bus station. Rome…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241308/photo-image-animal-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Preparing an advisory forecast at the U.S. Weather Bureau. General view of plotting room. Sourced from the…Washington, D.C. Preparing an advisory forecast at the U.S. Weather Bureau. General view of plotting room. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241306/photo-image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Frederick, Maryland. Walter Spangenberg, a student at Woodrow Wilson High School…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Frederick, Maryland. Walter Spangenberg, a student at Woodrow Wilson High School…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241307/photo-image-person-sky-airplaneFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Telephone operators at the telegraph office. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Telephone operators at the telegraph office. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241291/photo-image-face-person-technologyFree Image from public domain license
A Greyhound bus trip from Louisville, Kentucky, to Memphis, Tennessee, and the terminals. Bus passengers in waiting room at…A Greyhound bus trip from Louisville, Kentucky, to Memphis, Tennessee, and the terminals. Bus passengers in waiting room at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241530/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A boardinghouse philosopher. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A boardinghouse philosopher. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241299/photo-image-face-person-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Students at Woodrow Wilson High School. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Students at Woodrow Wilson High School. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241314/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Part of the line waiting to board one of the special buses for servicemen leaving the Greyhound terminal on…Washington, D.C. Part of the line waiting to board one of the special buses for servicemen leaving the Greyhound terminal on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241522/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Two corporals and their girls at a party. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Two corporals and their girls at a party. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241517/photo-image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Frederick, Maryland. Walter Spangenberg, a student at Woodrow Wilson High School, studying his English lesson while waiting…Frederick, Maryland. Walter Spangenberg, a student at Woodrow Wilson High School, studying his English lesson while waiting…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241535/photo-image-face-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Frederick, Maryland. Walter Spangenberg, a student at Woodrow Wilson High School…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Frederick, Maryland. Walter Spangenberg, a student at Woodrow Wilson High School…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241297/photo-image-face-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Jack Maki, regional specialist for Japan. Far East Section, Overseas Branch, Office of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Jack Maki, regional specialist for Japan. Far East Section, Overseas Branch, Office of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241523/photo-image-face-people-phoneFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Pin boy at a bowling alley. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Pin boy at a bowling alley. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241502/photo-image-person-public-domain-pinFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Inside the Lincoln memorial]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Inside the Lincoln memorial]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241315/photo-image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license
Arlington, Virginia. Idaho Hall, Arlington Farms, a residence for women who work in the United States government for the…Arlington, Virginia. Idaho Hall, Arlington Farms, a residence for women who work in the United States government for the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241510/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
A soldier sleeping on the way from Cincinnati, Ohio to Louisville, Kentucky on a Greyhound bus. Sourced from the Library of…A soldier sleeping on the way from Cincinnati, Ohio to Louisville, Kentucky on a Greyhound bus. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241524/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Preparing an advisory forecast at the U.S. Weather Bureau. A junior meteorologist assembling plotted…Washington, D.C. Preparing an advisory forecast at the U.S. Weather Bureau. A junior meteorologist assembling plotted…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241303/photo-image-face-frame-handFree Image from public domain license
Louisville, Kentucky. A bus passenger sleeping on the floor at the Greyhound bus terminal because she had a nine hour…Louisville, Kentucky. A bus passenger sleeping on the floor at the Greyhound bus terminal because she had a nine hour…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241346/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Passengers in the waiting room of the Greyhound bus…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Passengers in the waiting room of the Greyhound bus…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241070/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Miss Dorothy Lutz checking a map before she starts to deliver telegrams. Sourced from the Library of…Washington, D.C. Miss Dorothy Lutz checking a map before she starts to deliver telegrams. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241281/photo-image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Preparing an advisory forecast at the U.S. Weather Bureau. General view of the plotting room. Sourced from…Washington, D.C. Preparing an advisory forecast at the U.S. Weather Bureau. General view of the plotting room. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241323/photo-image-paper-people-artFree Image from public domain license
A Greyhound bus trip from Louisville, Kentucky, to Memphis, Tennessee, and the terminals. Saying goodbye at small town near…A Greyhound bus trip from Louisville, Kentucky, to Memphis, Tennessee, and the terminals. Saying goodbye at small town near…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240848/photo-image-face-people-shirtFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. The shower bath in a boardinghouse. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. The shower bath in a boardinghouse. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240864/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Sally Dessez, a student at Woodrow Wilson High School, playing a tennis match. Sourced from the Library of…Washington, D.C. Sally Dessez, a student at Woodrow Wilson High School, playing a tennis match. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241908/photo-image-person-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Bus trip from Knoxville, Tennessee, to Washington, D.C. Schoolgirl waiting to get on bus at small town in Tennessee. Sourced…Bus trip from Knoxville, Tennessee, to Washington, D.C. Schoolgirl waiting to get on bus at small town in Tennessee. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240871/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Greyhound bus driver Clem "Bud" Carson. He has been working for Greyhound for one…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Greyhound bus driver Clem "Bud" Carson. He has been working for Greyhound for one…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241077/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A charwoman who cleans buses at the Greyhound garage, a job formerly done by boys. Sourced from…Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A charwoman who cleans buses at the Greyhound garage, a job formerly done by boys. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240870/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Scott Circle. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Scott Circle. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241060/photo-image-person-moon-artFree Image from public domain license
Columbus, Ohio. Randy Pribble, a bus driver for the Pennsylvania Greyhound Lines, Incorporated, checking tires on a bus by…Columbus, Ohio. Randy Pribble, a bus driver for the Pennsylvania Greyhound Lines, Incorporated, checking tires on a bus by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240904/photo-image-person-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Columbus, Ohio. Design on a Greyhound bus. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Columbus, Ohio. Design on a Greyhound bus. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240866/photo-image-person-art-logoFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Pearl Ginsburg refused to have her boardinghouse rent raised. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Pearl Ginsburg refused to have her boardinghouse rent raised. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240868/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Chicago, Illinois. Passengers in the waiting room at the Greyhound bus terminal at five a.m.. Sourced from the Library of…Chicago, Illinois. Passengers in the waiting room at the Greyhound bus terminal at five a.m.. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240854/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
A Greyhound bus trip from Louisville, Kentucky, to Memphis, Tennessee, and the terminals. Loading a bus that carries baggage…A Greyhound bus trip from Louisville, Kentucky, to Memphis, Tennessee, and the terminals. Loading a bus that carries baggage…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240852/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A clerk in the U.S. Navy Department reading in his room in a boardinghouse. Sourced from the Library of…Washington, D.C. A clerk in the U.S. Navy Department reading in his room in a boardinghouse. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241899/photo-image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Arlington, Virginia. A girl washing her hair in a laundry tub at Arlington Farms, a residence for women who work in the…Arlington, Virginia. A girl washing her hair in a laundry tub at Arlington Farms, a residence for women who work in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242080/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Dispatcher at the Greyhound garage. The board in the background shows drivers and equipment…Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Dispatcher at the Greyhound garage. The board in the background shows drivers and equipment…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240860/photo-image-background-dog-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Passengers checking their bags at the Greyhound bus…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Passengers checking their bags at the Greyhound bus…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242077/photo-image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
Bus trip from Knoxville, Tennessee to Washington, D.C. Soldier saying goodbye to his wife and child at small town in…Bus trip from Knoxville, Tennessee to Washington, D.C. Soldier saying goodbye to his wife and child at small town in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240856/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Lynn Massman, wife of a second class petty officer who is studying in Washington, preparing dinner. Sourced…Washington, D.C. Lynn Massman, wife of a second class petty officer who is studying in Washington, preparing dinner. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241914/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. A statue in front of the Federal Trade Commission building]. Sourced…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. A statue in front of the Federal Trade Commission building]. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241907/photo-image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Without engaging a hotel room, traveling servicemen may take a shower, shave, and wash and iron clothes at…Washington, D.C. Without engaging a hotel room, traveling servicemen may take a shower, shave, and wash and iron clothes at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241066/photo-image-face-person-technologyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. The Mall, looking east from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. The Mall, looking east from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241072/photo-image-cloud-plant-skyFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Government workers at the Walsh Club for federal employees. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Government workers at the Walsh Club for federal employees. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240874/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Removing a tire from a bus at the Greyhound garage. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Removing a tire from a bus at the Greyhound garage. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241056/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Hugh and Lynn Massman sightseeing on their first day in Washington. Their baby is being taken care of in…Washington, D.C. Hugh and Lynn Massman sightseeing on their first day in Washington. Their baby is being taken care of in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241916/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Sunday school classes at the First Wesleyan Methodist church. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Sunday school classes at the First Wesleyan Methodist church. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241067/photo-image-face-people-bookFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A mechanical drawing class at Woodrow Wilson High School. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A mechanical drawing class at Woodrow Wilson High School. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241075/photo-image-face-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Soldier and a sailor on the steps of a monument in front of the Capitol on a Sunday. Sourced from the…Washington, D.C. Soldier and a sailor on the steps of a monument in front of the Capitol on a Sunday. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241074/photo-image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A statue of General Scott, Scott Circle at Sixteenth Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A statue of General Scott, Scott Circle at Sixteenth Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241073/photo-image-plant-people-moonFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbus, Ohio. Sign on a parking lot where buses are kept]. Sourced from the Library…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbus, Ohio. Sign on a parking lot where buses are kept]. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241076/photo-image-sky-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A mechanic metalizing a part in the machine shop at the Greyhound garage. This is one of the new…Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A mechanic metalizing a part in the machine shop at the Greyhound garage. This is one of the new…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241069/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Indianapolis, Indiana. A soldier and a girl saying goodbye at the Greyhound bus station. Sourced from the Library of…Indianapolis, Indiana. A soldier and a girl saying goodbye at the Greyhound bus station. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242076/photo-image-person-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Eight weeks old Joey Massman, infant son of a petty officer, second class, who is studying in Washington…Washington, D.C. Eight weeks old Joey Massman, infant son of a petty officer, second class, who is studying in Washington…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241092/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Joey, eight weeks old son of Hugh Massman, a student at the Naval Air Station. Sourced from the Library of…Washington, D.C. Joey, eight weeks old son of Hugh Massman, a student at the Naval Air Station. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241902/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Arlington, Virginia. A girl just coming in from a sunbath at Arlington Farms, a residence for women who work in the U.S.…Arlington, Virginia. A girl just coming in from a sunbath at Arlington Farms, a residence for women who work in the U.S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240859/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A Woodrow Wilson High School student waiting to use a tennis court. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A Woodrow Wilson High School student waiting to use a tennis court. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241889/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Passengers in the waiting room of the Greyhound bus terminal. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Passengers in the waiting room of the Greyhound bus terminal. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240867/photo-image-face-people-bookFree Image from public domain license
A Greyhound bus trip from Louisville, Kentucky, to Memphis, Tennessee, and the terminals. At travelers' aid desk in the bus…A Greyhound bus trip from Louisville, Kentucky, to Memphis, Tennessee, and the terminals. At travelers' aid desk in the bus…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241065/photo-image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A mechanic metalizing a part in the machine shop at the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A mechanic metalizing a part in the machine shop at the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241064/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Lincoln Memorial]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Lincoln Memorial]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241910/photo-image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A sailor who graduated in June, home on his first leave, visiting at Woodrow Wilson High School. Sourced…Washington, D.C. A sailor who graduated in June, home on his first leave, visiting at Woodrow Wilson High School. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242103/photo-image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A boy in the King's Court section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A boy in the King's Court section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240851/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Hugh and Lynn Massman sightseeing on their first day in Washington. Their baby is being taken care of in…Washington, D.C. Hugh and Lynn Massman sightseeing on their first day in Washington. Their baby is being taken care of in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241071/photo-image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Preparing an advisory forecast at the U.S. Weather Bureau. Cutting a manuscript weather map into sections…Washington, D.C. Preparing an advisory forecast at the U.S. Weather Bureau. Cutting a manuscript weather map into sections…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240862/photo-image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Arlington, Virginia. Girls entertaining their guests in one of the two card rooms, at a residence for the women who work in…Arlington, Virginia. Girls entertaining their guests in one of the two card rooms, at a residence for the women who work in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243040/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Frederick, Maryland. Walter Spangenberg, a student at Woodrow Wilson High School, talking to a friend at the Stevens Airport…Frederick, Maryland. Walter Spangenberg, a student at Woodrow Wilson High School, talking to a friend at the Stevens Airport…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243301/photo-image-person-sky-airplaneFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Students at Woodrow Wilson High School. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Students at Woodrow Wilson High School. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243303/photo-image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Arlington Farms, war duration residence halls. Military Police acting as traffic officer by the bus stop at Arlington Farms.…Arlington Farms, war duration residence halls. Military Police acting as traffic officer by the bus stop at Arlington Farms.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243051/photo-image-face-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A worker for the American Rescue Society soliciting funds. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A worker for the American Rescue Society soliciting funds. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243059/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Members of the congregation during the sermon at the First Wesleyan…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Members of the congregation during the sermon at the First Wesleyan…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243036/photo-image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Local fares who are going "down the road a piece" to visit, on the Greyhound bus between Louisville and Nashville. Sourced…Local fares who are going "down the road a piece" to visit, on the Greyhound bus between Louisville and Nashville. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243048/photo-image-face-people-roadFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Miss Ethel Wakefield, a Western Union telegraph PBX operator. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Miss Ethel Wakefield, a Western Union telegraph PBX operator. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243037/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A statue in front of the Federal Trade Commission building. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A statue in front of the Federal Trade Commission building. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243307/photo-image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license
Bus trip from Knoxville, Tennessee to Washington, D.C. Soldier saying goodbye to his wife and child at small town in…Bus trip from Knoxville, Tennessee to Washington, D.C. Soldier saying goodbye to his wife and child at small town in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243311/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Cincinnati, Ohio. Mr. Bernard Cochran, a Greyhound bus driver, and his family at home. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Cincinnati, Ohio. Mr. Bernard Cochran, a Greyhound bus driver, and his family at home. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243299/photo-image-person-art-bookFree Image from public domain license
Columbus, Ohio. Greyhound bus drivers resting in the drivers'1 room. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Columbus, Ohio. Greyhound bus drivers resting in the drivers'1 room. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243300/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
A Greyhound bus trip from Louisville, Kentucky, to Memphis, Tennessee, and the terminals. Man returning to Tennessee from…A Greyhound bus trip from Louisville, Kentucky, to Memphis, Tennessee, and the terminals. Man returning to Tennessee from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243035/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. In the nursery at the United Nations service center. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. In the nursery at the United Nations service center. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243034/photo-image-person-public-domain-kidFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A woman giving money to a worker for the American rescue society. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A woman giving money to a worker for the American rescue society. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243310/photo-image-hand-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A girl in the King's Court section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A girl in the King's Court section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243045/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Hugh and Lynn Massman with their son Joey in the nursery at the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Hugh and Lynn Massman with their son Joey in the nursery at the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243060/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A mechanic in the machine shop at the Greyhound garage].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A mechanic in the machine shop at the Greyhound garage].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243312/photo-image-person-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Cincinnati, Ohio. A passenger in the Greyhound bus terminal. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Cincinnati, Ohio. A passenger in the Greyhound bus terminal. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243049/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Indianapolis, Indiana. A soldier and a girl saying goodbye at the Greyhound bus station. Sourced from the Library of…Indianapolis, Indiana. A soldier and a girl saying goodbye at the Greyhound bus station. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243042/photo-image-people-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
1,965 results
of 20
CuratedPopularNew