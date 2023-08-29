rawpixel
Albert Fenn (1912-1995) dedicated over two decades of his career to Life magazine, starting out as a contract photographer in 1941 before eventually becoming a full-time staff member in 1946. He was also affiliated with the Farm Security Administration. This collection captures the everyday lives of African Americans in New York. 

New York(?), New York. taxi driver. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
fireman, New York(?), New York. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York(?), New York. An uncaptioned story dealing with the life of es in New York(?), their professions, occupations, and…
