Marjory Collins Art
Marjory Collins

Marjory Collins (1912–1985) was a documentary photographer and photojournalist. Collins was one of the few women photographers working for the Farm Security Administration (FSA), and her work helped to break down gender barriers in the field of photojournalism. She was also a pioneer in the use of photography to document social change, and her work continues to inspire and empower women today.

New York, New York. Wire room of the New York Times newspaper. Copy boy about to tear off dispatch coming over Associated…New York, New York. Wire room of the New York Times newspaper. Copy boy about to tear off dispatch coming over Associated…
Washington, D.C. Dancing class at an elementary school. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Dancing class at an elementary school. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. Pressroom of the New York Times newspaper. Presses start rolling. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. Pressroom of the New York Times newspaper. Presses start rolling. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Washington, D.C. Sunday at the edge of the municipal swimming pool. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Sunday at the edge of the municipal swimming pool. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. Art department of the New York Times newspaper. Cartographer makes map from key maps. Sourced from the…New York, New York. Art department of the New York Times newspaper. Cartographer makes map from key maps. Sourced from the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Municipal swimming pool on Sunday]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Municipal swimming pool on Sunday]. Sourced from the Library of…
Washington, D.C. Class in the Banneker Junior High School. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Class in the Banneker Junior High School. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. Wire room of the New York Times newspaper. All incoming dispatches are mimeographed, then passed through…New York, New York. Wire room of the New York Times newspaper. All incoming dispatches are mimeographed, then passed through…
New York, New York. Composing room of the New York Times newspaper. Linotyper's hands. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. Composing room of the New York Times newspaper. Linotyper's hands. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Class in the Banneker Junior High School]. Sourced from the Library…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Class in the Banneker Junior High School]. Sourced from the Library…
Oswego, New York. United Nations heroes eating a picnic lunch after swimming in Lake Ontario at a swimming party held for…Oswego, New York. United Nations heroes eating a picnic lunch after swimming in Lake Ontario at a swimming party held for…
New York, New York. Drama department of the New York Times newspaper. Brooks Atkinson, drama critic, longhanding the review…New York, New York. Drama department of the New York Times newspaper. Brooks Atkinson, drama critic, longhanding the review…
New York, New York. Chef in Marconi's Restaurant on Mulberry Street preparing New Year's dinner for the Di Costanzo family…New York, New York. Chef in Marconi's Restaurant on Mulberry Street preparing New Year's dinner for the Di Costanzo family…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Central Market, Lancaster, Pennsylvania]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Central Market, Lancaster, Pennsylvania]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. Reel room of the New York Times newspaper. Threading paper through presses. Sourced from the Library of…New York, New York. Reel room of the New York Times newspaper. Threading paper through presses. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Publicity photographer and model at the municipal swimming pool on…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Publicity photographer and model at the municipal swimming pool on…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Passaic, New Jersey. Factory owner Carlson organized home machine shops for defense…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Passaic, New Jersey. Factory owner Carlson organized home machine shops for defense…
New York, New York. Composing room of the New York Times newspaper. Linotype operators. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. Composing room of the New York Times newspaper. Linotype operators. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. Telegraph room of the New York Times newspaper. Telegrapher on the direct wire from Washington, D.C..…New York, New York. Telegraph room of the New York Times newspaper. Telegrapher on the direct wire from Washington, D.C..…
New York, New York. Pressroom of the New York Times newspaper. Finished papers come out of cutting and folding machines on…New York, New York. Pressroom of the New York Times newspaper. Finished papers come out of cutting and folding machines on…
New York, New York. Art department of the New York Times newspaper. Photo retoucher touching up a fashion photograph for…New York, New York. Art department of the New York Times newspaper. Photo retoucher touching up a fashion photograph for…
New York, New York. Composing room of the New York Times newspaper. Making up the sport page. Sourced from the Library of…New York, New York. Composing room of the New York Times newspaper. Making up the sport page. Sourced from the Library of…
New York, New York. Midnight mass on Christmas Eve at Saint Dominick's church in an Italian-American neighborhood. Sourced…New York, New York. Midnight mass on Christmas Eve at Saint Dominick's church in an Italian-American neighborhood. Sourced…
New York, New York. Jo Levy, Jewish-Turkish-American owner of a nightclub on Allen Street. Sourced from the Library of…New York, New York. Jo Levy, Jewish-Turkish-American owner of a nightclub on Allen Street. Sourced from the Library of…
Pitcairn, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Bernice Stevens of Braddock, Pennsylvania, mother of one child, employed in the engine house of…Pitcairn, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Bernice Stevens of Braddock, Pennsylvania, mother of one child, employed in the engine house of…
New York, New York. Italian-Americans in the rain watching a flag raising ceremony in honor of the feast of San Rocco at…New York, New York. Italian-Americans in the rain watching a flag raising ceremony in honor of the feast of San Rocco at…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Executive at the SKF roller bearing factory]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Executive at the SKF roller bearing factory]. Sourced from…
Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Armistice Day parade. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Armistice Day parade. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Greenbelt, Maryland. Tribute to the flag on Memorial Day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Greenbelt, Maryland. Tribute to the flag on Memorial Day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. Pressroom of the New York Times newspaper. Pressman reading first edition as it comes off presses on…New York, New York. Pressroom of the New York Times newspaper. Pressman reading first edition as it comes off presses on…
Washington, D.C. Pupil in a grammar school. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Pupil in a grammar school. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. Wire room of the New York Times newspaper. Telegraphers receive and record messages received by Western…New York, New York. Wire room of the New York Times newspaper. Telegraphers receive and record messages received by Western…
Washington, D.C. Science class in a high school. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Science class in a high school. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. News room of the New York Times newspaper. Copy boy receives mimeographed dispatches from telegraph room…New York, New York. News room of the New York Times newspaper. Copy boy receives mimeographed dispatches from telegraph room…
New York, New York. Composing room of the New York Times newspaper. Making up the sport page. Sourced from the Library of…New York, New York. Composing room of the New York Times newspaper. Making up the sport page. Sourced from the Library of…
New York, New York. Composing room of the New York Times newspaper. Times daily index to the news is set partly by hand.…New York, New York. Composing room of the New York Times newspaper. Times daily index to the news is set partly by hand.…
New York, New York. Pressroom of the New York Times newspaper. Numbering cast plates with page numbers for identification.…New York, New York. Pressroom of the New York Times newspaper. Numbering cast plates with page numbers for identification.…
Greenbelt, Maryland. Federal housing project. Third grade children have a discussion. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Greenbelt, Maryland. Federal housing project. Third grade children have a discussion. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. Italian-Americans in the rain watching a flag raising ceremony in honor of the feast of San Rocco at…New York, New York. Italian-Americans in the rain watching a flag raising ceremony in honor of the feast of San Rocco at…
New York, New York. Recording room of the New York Times newspaper. Overseas shortwave telephone operators receive messages…New York, New York. Recording room of the New York Times newspaper. Overseas shortwave telephone operators receive messages…
New York, New York. Composing room of the New York Times newspaper. Proof press turns out proofs for distribution to make-up…New York, New York. Composing room of the New York Times newspaper. Proof press turns out proofs for distribution to make-up…
New York, New York. Escalators at the Pennsylvania railroad station. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. Escalators at the Pennsylvania railroad station. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. Reel room of the New York Times newspaper. In threading paper through presses two rolls of paper are…New York, New York. Reel room of the New York Times newspaper. In threading paper through presses two rolls of paper are…
New York, New York. Wire room of the New York Times newspaper. Telegrapher receives dispatch by Western Union from Times…New York, New York. Wire room of the New York Times newspaper. Telegrapher receives dispatch by Western Union from Times…
New York, New York. Shoemaker and his wife in the Italian section on Mott Street. Was images in honor of the feast of San…New York, New York. Shoemaker and his wife in the Italian section on Mott Street. Was images in honor of the feast of San…
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Swedish-American worker at the SKF roller bearing factory. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Swedish-American worker at the SKF roller bearing factory. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. Composing room of the New York Times newspaper. Times daily index to the news is set partly by hand.…New York, New York. Composing room of the New York Times newspaper. Times daily index to the news is set partly by hand.…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Buffalo, New York. Women factory workers attending mass at nine a.m. Sunday directly…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Buffalo, New York. Women factory workers attending mass at nine a.m. Sunday directly…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: New York, New York. Irish-American policeman in Central Park]. Sourced from the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: New York, New York. Irish-American policeman in Central Park]. Sourced from the…
New York, New York. Pressroom of the New York Times newspaper. Presses start rolling. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. Pressroom of the New York Times newspaper. Presses start rolling. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Washington, D.C. Selling war stamps in a high school. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Selling war stamps in a high school. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. Composing room of the New York Times newspaper. Page make-up. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. Composing room of the New York Times newspaper. Page make-up. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. Pressroom of the New York Times department. Finished papers come out of cutting and folding machine on…New York, New York. Pressroom of the New York Times department. Finished papers come out of cutting and folding machine on…
New York, New York. Pressroom of the New York Times newspaper. Casting of plates from mats in Autoplate machine. Sourced…New York, New York. Pressroom of the New York Times newspaper. Casting of plates from mats in Autoplate machine. Sourced…
Buffalo, New York. Women factory workers attending mass at nine a.m. Sunday directly after working the third shift. Sourced…Buffalo, New York. Women factory workers attending mass at nine a.m. Sunday directly after working the third shift. Sourced…
New York, New York. Art department of the New York Times newspaper. Cartographer consults key maps filed for reference in…New York, New York. Art department of the New York Times newspaper. Cartographer consults key maps filed for reference in…
Pressroom of the New York Times newspaper. Numbering cast plates with page numbers for identification. Sourced from the…Pressroom of the New York Times newspaper. Numbering cast plates with page numbers for identification. Sourced from the…
New York, New York. Composing room of the New York Times newspaper. Page make-up. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. Composing room of the New York Times newspaper. Page make-up. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Greenbelt, Maryland. Sailor jitterbugging at the senior prom. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Greenbelt, Maryland. Sailor jitterbugging at the senior prom. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Applying a splint to a "broken" leg as part of a course in first aid…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Applying a splint to a "broken" leg as part of a course in first aid…
New York, New York. Photo engraving department of the New York Times newspaper. Examining the dots on the screen of a strip…New York, New York. Photo engraving department of the New York Times newspaper. Examining the dots on the screen of a strip…
New York, New York. Mailroom of the New York Times newspaper. Bundles of papers are carried to trucks for distribution.…New York, New York. Mailroom of the New York Times newspaper. Bundles of papers are carried to trucks for distribution.…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Oswego, New York. United Nations heroes with their hostesses by Lake Ontario, at a…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Oswego, New York. United Nations heroes with their hostesses by Lake Ontario, at a…
New York, New York. Rabbi in a kosher wine shop in the New York's Jewish section. His job is to inspect wines to see that…New York, New York. Rabbi in a kosher wine shop in the New York's Jewish section. His job is to inspect wines to see that…
New York, New York. Italian-American cafe espresso shop on MacDougal Street where coffee and soft drinks are sold. Cards are…New York, New York. Italian-American cafe espresso shop on MacDougal Street where coffee and soft drinks are sold. Cards are…
Pitcairn, Pennsylvania. Twins Amy and Mary Rose Lindich, twenty-one, employed at the Pennsylvania Railroad as car repairmen…Pitcairn, Pennsylvania. Twins Amy and Mary Rose Lindich, twenty-one, employed at the Pennsylvania Railroad as car repairmen…
Lititz, Pennsylvania. Henry Lutz, thirty, has been deferred so that he can continue to help in his father's butcher business…Lititz, Pennsylvania. Henry Lutz, thirty, has been deferred so that he can continue to help in his father's butcher business…
New York, New York. Irish-American bartender serving beer to British sailors in a Third Avenue bar in the "Forties". Sourced…New York, New York. Irish-American bartender serving beer to British sailors in a Third Avenue bar in the "Forties". Sourced…
Oswego, New York. United Nations heroes with their hostesses by Lake Ontario, at a swimming party held for visitors'…Oswego, New York. United Nations heroes with their hostesses by Lake Ontario, at a swimming party held for visitors'…
New York, New York. Photographic department of the New York Times newspaper. The Times syndicates its photographs all over…New York, New York. Photographic department of the New York Times newspaper. The Times syndicates its photographs all over…
Washington, D.C. Pupil at the Banneker Junior High School. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Pupil at the Banneker Junior High School. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lititz, Pennsylvania. Public sale of house and property]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lititz, Pennsylvania. Public sale of house and property]. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Municipal swimming pool on Sunday]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Municipal swimming pool on Sunday]. Sourced from the Library of…
Washington, D.C. Gymnasium class at the Armstrong Technical High School. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Gymnasium class at the Armstrong Technical High School. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Weighing collected scrap paper at a grammar school]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Weighing collected scrap paper at a grammar school]. Sourced from…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: New York, New York. Italian-Americans in the rain watching a flag raising ceremony in…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: New York, New York. Italian-Americans in the rain watching a flag raising ceremony in…
New York, New York. Waiting for trains at the Pennsylvania railroad station. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. Waiting for trains at the Pennsylvania railroad station. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Washington, D.C. Student council meeting at the Banneker Junior High School. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Student council meeting at the Banneker Junior High School. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Greenbelt, Maryland. Dr. McCarl, Greenbelt dentist, as chairman of the American Legion committee for the Memorial Day…Greenbelt, Maryland. Dr. McCarl, Greenbelt dentist, as chairman of the American Legion committee for the Memorial Day…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Greenbelt, Maryland. Tribute to the flag on Memorial Day]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Greenbelt, Maryland. Tribute to the flag on Memorial Day]. Sourced from the Library of…
Washington, D.C. Science class in a high school. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Science class in a high school. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Oswego, New York. Poles and Canadians on the shores of Lake Ontario, at a swimming party held for visitors' entertainment…Oswego, New York. Poles and Canadians on the shores of Lake Ontario, at a swimming party held for visitors' entertainment…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Gymnasium class at the Armstrong Technical High School]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Gymnasium class at the Armstrong Technical High School]. Sourced from…
New York, New York. New York Times newspaper syndicate. Foreign newspapers and syndicates buy privilege of using Times news.…New York, New York. New York Times newspaper syndicate. Foreign newspapers and syndicates buy privilege of using Times news.…
New York, New York. Composing room of the New York Times newspaper. Making up the sports page. Sourced from the Library of…New York, New York. Composing room of the New York Times newspaper. Making up the sports page. Sourced from the Library of…
Washington, D.C. Discussion class in a grammar school. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Discussion class in a grammar school. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Washington, D.C. Scrap salvage campaign, Victory Program. Washington schoolchild brings a load of scrap paper to school once…Washington, D.C. Scrap salvage campaign, Victory Program. Washington schoolchild brings a load of scrap paper to school once…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Buffalo, New York. Procession and high mass on Easter at the Corpus Christi church in…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Buffalo, New York. Procession and high mass on Easter at the Corpus Christi church in…
Lititz, Pennsylvania. This man has been a volunteer fire engine driver for twenty-three years. Sourced from the Library of…Lititz, Pennsylvania. This man has been a volunteer fire engine driver for twenty-three years. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Discussion class in a grammar school]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Discussion class in a grammar school]. Sourced from the Library of…
New York, New York. New York Times newspaper syndicate. Correspondents of American newspapers which are syndicate members.…New York, New York. New York Times newspaper syndicate. Correspondents of American newspapers which are syndicate members.…
Arlington, Virginia. FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailer camp project for es. Interior of a single type trailer…Arlington, Virginia. FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailer camp project for es. Interior of a single type trailer…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Working in machine shop at the Armstrong Technical High School].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Working in machine shop at the Armstrong Technical High School].…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Buffalo, New York. Women factory workers attending mass at nine a.m. Sunday directly…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Buffalo, New York. Women factory workers attending mass at nine a.m. Sunday directly…
New York, New York. Pressroom of the New York Times newspaper. As presses are rollig and finished papers start coming off…New York, New York. Pressroom of the New York Times newspaper. As presses are rollig and finished papers start coming off…
Central Market, Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Central Market, Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. Reel room of the New York Times newspaper. Pressman resting between editions. Sourced from the Library…New York, New York. Reel room of the New York Times newspaper. Pressman resting between editions. Sourced from the Library…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: New York, New York. O'Reilly's bar on Third Avenue in the "Fifties"]. Sourced from the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: New York, New York. O'Reilly's bar on Third Avenue in the "Fifties"]. Sourced from the…
Washington, D.C. Working in machine shop at the Armstrong Technical High School. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Working in machine shop at the Armstrong Technical High School. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Washington, D.C. Dancing class in a grammar school. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Dancing class in a grammar school. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
