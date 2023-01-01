rawpixel
After studying photography in Italy, Valentino Sarra (1903-1982) immigrated to the United States in 1921 and embarked on a prosperous career in this field. His talent led to the publication of his images in renowned magazines such as "Fortune," "LIFE," "Time," and "The Saturday Evening Post." Sarra not only excelled in print media, but also ventured into creating TV commercials following World War II.

Manpower, junior size. She's put her playthings aside for a more important game. This Roanoke, Virginia youngster is one of…Manpower, junior size. She's put her playthings aside for a more important game. This Roanoke, Virginia youngster is one of…
