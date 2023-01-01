rawpixel
Charlotte Park Art
Charlotte Park

Charlotte Park is a trailblazing female photographer, who, alongside Dorothea Lange and Pauline Ehrlich played a pivotal roles in capturing America during the Great Depression. Tasked with documenting projects under the New Deal program, her lens unveiled American rural life and resettlement construction projects in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Construction of houses at Berwyn, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Unloading lumber at Berwyn, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Using a harrow on a Maryland farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Resettlement Administrator R.G. Tugwell with his aides at the Greenbelt project, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of…
Aerial view of Greenbelt, Maryland, taken from Goodyear blimp. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Aerial view of construction at Greenbelt, Maryland, taken from the Goodyear blimp. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Lake at Greenbelt, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Construction at north end of project. Berwyn, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
View of construction at Greenbelt, Maryland, taken from the Goodyear blimp. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Construction at Berwyn, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
An underpass being constructed at Berwyn, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
A Maryland farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
View of Greenbelt, Maryland, taken from Goodyear blimp. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Construction at Berwyn, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Footpath surrounding the town. Berwyn, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Mr. McGregor, groundskeeper at Berwyn, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
View of clearing out scrub timber. Berwyn, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
View of an acid pit. Berwyn, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
General building material. Tile pipes and lumber. Berwyn, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
General air view of Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Lake at Greenbelt, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Aerial view of Greenbelt, Maryland, taken from Goodyear blimp. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Aerial view of Greenbelt, Maryland, taken from Goodyear blimp. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Resettlement Administrator R.G. Tugwell (in white), with his aides John O. Walker, John L. Lansill, and Frank Schmidt…
Resettlement Administrator, R.G. Tugwell and John L. Lansill inspecting houses under construction at Greenbelt, Maryland.…
View of construction. Greenbelt, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Row house under construction. Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…
Aerial view of Greenbelt, Maryland, taken from Goodyear blimp. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
General view of the dam at Berwyn, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Aerial view of construction at Greenbelt, Maryland, taken from the Goodyear blimp. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Administrator Tugwell at window of blimp before taking off. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Houses under construction. Greenbelt, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Resettlement Administrator R.G. Tugwell examines foundations of houses under construction at the Greenbelt project…
Aerial view of Greenbelt, Maryland, taken from Goodyear blimp. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Aerial view of Greenbelt, Maryland, taken from Goodyear blimp. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
House construction. Greenbelt, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Construction of houses at Berwyn, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Aerial view of Greenbelt, Maryland, taken from Goodyear blimp. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Construction of an acid pit. Berwyn, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Row house under construction. Greenbelt, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Aerial view of construction at Greenbelt, Maryland, taken from the Goodyear blimp. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Aerial view of Greenbelt, Maryland, taken from Goodyear blimp. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Row houses under construction. Greenbelt, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
View of Greenbelt, Maryland, taken from the Goodyear blimp. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Aerial view of Greenbelt, Maryland, taken from Goodyear blimp. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Nursery at Greenbelt, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Row house under construction. Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…
Aerial view of Greenbelt, Maryland, taken from Goodyear blimp. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
General air view of Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Construction at Berwyn, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
General view of construction. Greenbelt, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Resettlement Administrator R.G. Tugwell examines foundations of houses under construction at Greenbelt, Maryland. With him…
An old cemetery at the site where a new one will be built. Berwyn, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
