Elmer Johnson
Commissioned by the Farm Security Administration, Elmer Johnson documented the living conditions and the influence of New Deal programs, created during the Great Depression. His photographs uniquely focused on farm life, children and schools, offering a glimpse into rural and small-town life of a war-affected America.
