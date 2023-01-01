Joseph A. Horne
Joseph Anthony Horne, photographer and archivist, was born in New York City on 1 January 1911. In early 1943, he joined the Farm Security Administration and documented images of farmers during the Great Depression as well as Washington DC's Victory Garden, and a smiling Eleanor Roosevelt with the renowned folk singer Pete Seeger.
