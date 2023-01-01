Nick Parrino
Nick Parrino was a photographer who contributed to the documentation of the American home front during World War II. Parrino's photographs, taken under the Office of War Information (OWI), primarily captured the war industry and the people powering it. Through his lens, viewers get a glimpse into the factories, shipyards, and daily lives of those who supported the war effort from home.
