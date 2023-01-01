rawpixel
Nick Parrino was a photographer who contributed to the documentation of the American home front during World War II. Parrino's photographs, taken under the Office of War Information (OWI), primarily captured the war industry and the people powering it. Through his lens, viewers get a glimpse into the factories, shipyards, and daily lives of those who supported the war effort from home.

Captain Rollo C. "Pop" Lawrence of the U.S. Army 9th Air Force, who has just finished 300 combat hours in the Middle East…Captain Rollo C. "Pop" Lawrence of the U.S. Army 9th Air Force, who has just finished 300 combat hours in the Middle East…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242339/photo-image-face-hand-people
Corporal Oliver R. Wechsler, of Anderson, Indiana. A mechanic in civilian life, he is now serving overseas with the United…Corporal Oliver R. Wechsler, of Anderson, Indiana. A mechanic in civilian life, he is now serving overseas with the United…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242113/photo-image-face-person-public-domain
Private First Class Leonard L. Sweeney, of Winooski, Vermont. A mechanic in civilian life, he is serving as a truck driver…Private First Class Leonard L. Sweeney, of Winooski, Vermont. A mechanic in civilian life, he is serving as a truck driver…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242098/photo-image-face-person-sky
Private First Class Romeo K. Bisson, of Rochester, Vermont. A trucker with sixteen years experience in civilian life, he is…Private First Class Romeo K. Bisson, of Rochester, Vermont. A trucker with sixteen years experience in civilian life, he is…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242116/photo-image-face-person-sky
Officers of the 57th Fighter Group visiting Roman ruins in Tunisia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Officers of the 57th Fighter Group visiting Roman ruins in Tunisia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244488/photo-image-person-road-public-domain
An art handed down from father to son is weaving fish nets. Once again this Sicilian sets up his business (a chair and a net…An art handed down from father to son is weaving fish nets. Once again this Sicilian sets up his business (a chair and a net…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244508/photo-image-face-people-art
Somewhere on the Persian corridor with a United States Army truck convoy carrying supplies for the aid of Russia. A soldier…Somewhere on the Persian corridor with a United States Army truck convoy carrying supplies for the aid of Russia. A soldier…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244239/photo-image-face-people-public-domain
Photographer overseas. Technical Sergeant James Bray, thirty-six, New York City, ex-Pathe and Fox newsreel photographer and…Photographer overseas. Technical Sergeant James Bray, thirty-six, New York City, ex-Pathe and Fox newsreel photographer and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241350/photo-image-face-person-sky
Private Charles Nasholts, of Auburn, New York. A mechanic in civilian life, he is serving as a truck driver with the United…Private Charles Nasholts, of Auburn, New York. A mechanic in civilian life, he is serving as a truck driver with the United…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244221/photo-image-face-person-sunglasses
Mixed crew of American and British in the cab of an American engine somewhere in Iran. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Mixed crew of American and British in the cab of an American engine somewhere in Iran. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244259/photo-image-face-person-public-domain
Private Charles Nasholts, of Auburn, New York. A mechanic in civilian life, he is serving as a truck driver with the United…Private Charles Nasholts, of Auburn, New York. A mechanic in civilian life, he is serving as a truck driver with the United…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244460/photo-image-face-person-sky
Cairo, Egypt. Visit of Admiral William H. Standley, U.S. Navy (retired), now Ambassador to Russia, to an ordnance repair…Cairo, Egypt. Visit of Admiral William H. Standley, U.S. Navy (retired), now Ambassador to Russia, to an ordnance repair…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239921/photo-image-face-hand-people
Private Zeno W. Muhl, of Baltimore, Maryland serving with the 429th Engineers as a truck driver. He is a trucker in civilian…Private Zeno W. Muhl, of Baltimore, Maryland serving with the 429th Engineers as a truck driver. He is a trucker in civilian…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244501/photo-image-face-person-sky
Cairo, Egypt. Visit of Admiral William H. Standley, U.S. Navy (retired), now Ambassador to Russia, to an ordnance repair…Cairo, Egypt. Visit of Admiral William H. Standley, U.S. Navy (retired), now Ambassador to Russia, to an ordnance repair…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241099/photo-image-face-hand-person
Castel Mola (vicinity), Sicily. British Eighth Army officers and men visiting some of Sicily's peacetime attractions.…Castel Mola (vicinity), Sicily. British Eighth Army officers and men visiting some of Sicily's peacetime attractions.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308190/image-shadow-person-public-domain
Girls climb on the Jeeps to greet American invading troops in the streets of Tunis. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Girls climb on the Jeeps to greet American invading troops in the streets of Tunis. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307692/image-people-public-domain-woman
Workers on a train in Sicily. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Workers on a train in Sicily. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308195/image-face-people-sky
Somewhere in the Persian corridor. A United States Army truck convoy carrying supplies for Russia stopping to check trucks…Somewhere in the Persian corridor. A United States Army truck convoy carrying supplies for Russia stopping to check trucks…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307460/image-face-people-smoke
B-24 bombers of the U.S. Army 9th Air Force at their base somewhere in Libya. Sourced from the Library of Congress.B-24 bombers of the U.S. Army 9th Air Force at their base somewhere in Libya. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307684/image-cloud-person-sky
Palermo, Sicily. Musicians at the concert given by the Palermo symphony orchestra for the Allied soldiers. Sourced from the…Palermo, Sicily. Musicians at the concert given by the Palermo symphony orchestra for the Allied soldiers. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307949/image-face-person-art
Tunis, Tunisia. Allied troops entering Tunis. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Tunis, Tunisia. Allied troops entering Tunis. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307697/image-person-road-public-domain
Teheran, Iran. Mrs. Louis Dreyfus, wife of the United States minister to Iran touring the poorer section of the city.…Teheran, Iran. Mrs. Louis Dreyfus, wife of the United States minister to Iran touring the poorer section of the city.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307688/image-people-road-public-domain
Private First Class Willie J. Wicker, of Prestonsburg, Kentucky. A truck driver in civilian life, he is serving as a truck…Private First Class Willie J. Wicker, of Prestonsburg, Kentucky. A truck driver in civilian life, he is serving as a truck…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307440/image-face-person-sky
Private E.G. Richards, of Sterling, Illinois. A hotel clerk in civilian life, he is now serving overseas as a truck driver…Private E.G. Richards, of Sterling, Illinois. A hotel clerk in civilian life, he is now serving overseas as a truck driver…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307434/image-face-hand-person
After United Nation troops drove out the Germans and the Allied military government set up a new code of human liberty…After United Nation troops drove out the Germans and the Allied military government set up a new code of human liberty…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308349/photo-image-face-people-sky
Catania, Sicily. The Allied military government supplies flour for the towns hardest hit by war after all local sources have…Catania, Sicily. The Allied military government supplies flour for the towns hardest hit by war after all local sources have…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307957/image-face-people-sky
American troops of the 57th Fighter Group sightseeing among Roman ruins in Tunisia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.American troops of the 57th Fighter Group sightseeing among Roman ruins in Tunisia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307456/image-person-public-domain-architecture
American and British engineers taking time out for a smoke. They are standing on an American engine somewhere in Iran.…American and British engineers taking time out for a smoke. They are standing on an American engine somewhere in Iran.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307449/image-person-smoke-technology
Private First Class Raymond E. Waller, of Dayton, Ohio. A trucker in civilian life, he is now serving overseas with the…Private First Class Raymond E. Waller, of Dayton, Ohio. A trucker in civilian life, he is now serving overseas with the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307690/image-face-person-sky
Somewhere in Iran. Jack Tchernawitz, a Russian-born United States Army Major of New York, New York, wearing his parka at a…Somewhere in Iran. Jack Tchernawitz, a Russian-born United States Army Major of New York, New York, wearing his parka at a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307443/image-face-person-public-domain
Sicilian civilians being tried in a court composed of two American majors and one Royal Air Force squadron leader. They were…Sicilian civilians being tried in a court composed of two American majors and one Royal Air Force squadron leader. They were…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307952/image-people-public-domain-man
An American soldier engineer climbing into the cab of his train. An engineer in private life, he is happy at the chance to…An American soldier engineer climbing into the cab of his train. An engineer in private life, he is happy at the chance to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307446/image-face-hand-person
Somewhere in Iran. Jack Tchernawitz, a Russian-born United States Army Major of New York, New York, wearing his parka at a…Somewhere in Iran. Jack Tchernawitz, a Russian-born United States Army Major of New York, New York, wearing his parka at a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307683/image-face-person-art
Correspondent overseas. George Tucker, Associated Press war correspondent, is shown as he made trip with American truck…Correspondent overseas. George Tucker, Associated Press war correspondent, is shown as he made trip with American truck…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303822/image-face-person-airplane
Private James C. Boone, of Ardmore, Oklahoma. A trucker in civilian life, he is serving overseas with the United States…Private James C. Boone, of Ardmore, Oklahoma. A trucker in civilian life, he is serving overseas with the United States…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307444/image-face-people-public-domain
A young couple on the beach in Sicily. The people are gradually returning to normal recreations. Sourced from the Library of…A young couple on the beach in Sicily. The people are gradually returning to normal recreations. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338633/image-face-person-beach
The 2,000-year-old Sicilian state library, parts of which was badly bombed. Sourced from the Library of Congress.The 2,000-year-old Sicilian state library, parts of which was badly bombed. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338347/image-person-book-public-domain
Somewhere in the Persian corridor. A United States Army truck convoy carrying supplies for the aid of Russia. Tightening the…Somewhere in the Persian corridor. A United States Army truck convoy carrying supplies for the aid of Russia. Tightening the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337793/image-person-horse-sky
Agrigento, Sicily. Ruins of Greek temples. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Agrigento, Sicily. Ruins of Greek temples. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338343/image-person-cross-animal
Somewhere in the Persian corridor. A United States Army truck convoy carrying supplies for Russia. Ready to start. Sourced…Somewhere in the Persian corridor. A United States Army truck convoy carrying supplies for Russia. Ready to start. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338073/image-person-sky-public-domain
Getting out the newspaper published by and for Sicilians. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Getting out the newspaper published by and for Sicilians. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338367/image-face-person-public-domain
Somewhere in the Persian corridor. A United States truck convoy carrying supplies for aid to Russia. The driver is checking…Somewhere in the Persian corridor. A United States truck convoy carrying supplies for aid to Russia. The driver is checking…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337794/image-person-sky-road
Russian-born Master Sergeant Nicholas Chekmorath of Tacoma, Washington, chief inspector at the United States truck assembly…Russian-born Master Sergeant Nicholas Chekmorath of Tacoma, Washington, chief inspector at the United States truck assembly…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337785/image-face-plant-hand
Major General Donald H. Connolly, Commander of the United States Army forces in Iran and Iraq at a press conference…Major General Donald H. Connolly, Commander of the United States Army forces in Iran and Iraq at a press conference…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337841/image-face-hand-people
B-24 bombers of the U.S. Army 9th Air Force at their base somewhere in Libya. Sourced from the Library of Congress.B-24 bombers of the U.S. Army 9th Air Force at their base somewhere in Libya. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337888/image-cloud-person-sky
Colonel Johnson and Colonel Paul Yount, director of the United States Army railway service, somewhere in Iran. Sourced from…Colonel Johnson and Colonel Paul Yount, director of the United States Army railway service, somewhere in Iran. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338074/image-person-public-domain-architecture
A Sicilian farmer and a farm donkey. Sourced from the Library of Congress.A Sicilian farmer and a farm donkey. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338655/image-face-cow-person
Somewhere in the Persian corridor. A United States Army truck convoy carrying supplies for Russia on a desert road. Sourced…Somewhere in the Persian corridor. A United States Army truck convoy carrying supplies for Russia on a desert road. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337800/image-sky-road-public-domain
An American engine pulling a great load of supplies for Russia along a mountain- rimmed plateau somewhere in Iran. Sourced…An American engine pulling a great load of supplies for Russia along a mountain- rimmed plateau somewhere in Iran. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337832/image-steam-mountain-public-domain
Somewhere on the Persian corridor with a United States Army truck convoy carrying supplies for the aid of Russia. The driver…Somewhere on the Persian corridor with a United States Army truck convoy carrying supplies for the aid of Russia. The driver…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338067/image-face-person-public-domain
Getting out the newspaper published by and for Sicilians. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Getting out the newspaper published by and for Sicilians. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338386/image-face-person-music
Somewhere in the Persian corridor. A United States Army truck convoy carrying supplies for the aid of Russia. An Iranian…Somewhere in the Persian corridor. A United States Army truck convoy carrying supplies for the aid of Russia. An Iranian…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338082/image-cow-plant-person
Ship to railroad car to truck--no time is lost moving supplies for Russia from a Liberty ship to a railroad car to a truck…Ship to railroad car to truck--no time is lost moving supplies for Russia from a Liberty ship to a railroad car to a truck…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337850/image-person-public-domain-man
Messina (vicinity), Sicily. People returning to their homes when the German troops had gone. Sourced from the Library of…Messina (vicinity), Sicily. People returning to their homes when the German troops had gone. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338387/image-plant-person-sky
Somewhere in the Persian corridor. A United States truck convoy carrying supplies for the aid of Russia. The driver is…Somewhere in the Persian corridor. A United States truck convoy carrying supplies for the aid of Russia. The driver is…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338077/image-person-sky-public-domain
Brigadier General Stanley Scott in Iran. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Brigadier General Stanley Scott in Iran. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338066/image-face-person-public-domain
OWI (Office of War Information) photographer Nick Parrino somewhere in the Persian corridor in the Jeep in which he rode to…OWI (Office of War Information) photographer Nick Parrino somewhere in the Persian corridor in the Jeep in which he rode to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337836/image-face-person-sky
Correspondent overseas. Tex O'Reilly, war correspondent for the New York Herald Tribune, as he gathered story material on…Correspondent overseas. Tex O'Reilly, war correspondent for the New York Herald Tribune, as he gathered story material on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12309135/image-face-person-nature
Major General Donald H. Connolly, the Commander of the United States Army forces in Iran and Iraq. Sourced from the Library…Major General Donald H. Connolly, the Commander of the United States Army forces in Iran and Iraq. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337792/image-face-hand-person
Lineup outside an Allied military government office in Sicily. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Lineup outside an Allied military government office in Sicily. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338638/image-face-person-public-domain
Somewhere in the Persian corridor. A United States Army truck convoy carrying supplies for Russia climbing a snowbound…Somewhere in the Persian corridor. A United States Army truck convoy carrying supplies for Russia climbing a snowbound…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338076/image-person-horse-sky
Sicilian boys on a holiday. The people are gradually returning to peacetime enjoyment. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Sicilian boys on a holiday. The people are gradually returning to peacetime enjoyment. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338625/image-face-people-shirt
French citizens, in a frenzy of excitement, wave tricolors as Allied armies march into Tunis. Sourced from the Library of…French citizens, in a frenzy of excitement, wave tricolors as Allied armies march into Tunis. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337798/image-face-hand-person
Messina (vicinity), Sicily. People returning to their homes after the departure of the Germans. Sourced from the Library of…Messina (vicinity), Sicily. People returning to their homes after the departure of the Germans. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338659/image-plant-person-horse
During the first few days after the Germans had been driven from Sicily, the people were obliged to live in makeshift homes…During the first few days after the Germans had been driven from Sicily, the people were obliged to live in makeshift homes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338357/image-person-sky-public-domain
Castel Mola (vicinity), Sicily. Sicilian boys waiting to welcome soldier. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Castel Mola (vicinity), Sicily. Sicilian boys waiting to welcome soldier. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338345/image-face-people-sky
Getting out the newspaper published by and for Sicilians. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Getting out the newspaper published by and for Sicilians. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338374/image-people-music-public-domain
Teheran, Iran. Tiny Pole sitting in the dormitory step of a United States Red Cross evacuee camp. Sourced from the Library…Teheran, Iran. Tiny Pole sitting in the dormitory step of a United States Red Cross evacuee camp. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337796/image-face-person-cross
American, Russian and English engineers in the cab of an engine. Each of them has done his part in hurrying supplies enroute…American, Russian and English engineers in the cab of an engine. Each of them has done his part in hurrying supplies enroute…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337791/image-face-people-public-domain
Messina, Sicily. Unloading American white flour from an Italian schooner. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Messina, Sicily. Unloading American white flour from an Italian schooner. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338331/image-people-public-domain-man
British and Italian soldiers work stripped to the waist in an effort to return Sicilian communication facilities to normal.…British and Italian soldiers work stripped to the waist in an effort to return Sicilian communication facilities to normal.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338384/image-people-public-domain-man
A Sicilian reading the new labor law established by the Allied military government. Sourced from the Library of Congress.A Sicilian reading the new labor law established by the Allied military government. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338339/image-face-paper-hand
American and British railroad crews who are taking supplies for Russia. Somewhere in Iran. Sourced from the Library of…American and British railroad crews who are taking supplies for Russia. Somewhere in Iran. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338080/image-person-public-domain-man
Somewhere in Iran. American assembly plant for light bombers where warplanes are given a final check before delivery to…Somewhere in Iran. American assembly plant for light bombers where warplanes are given a final check before delivery to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337782/image-plant-person-airplane
Brigadier General Stanley Scott in Iran. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Brigadier General Stanley Scott in Iran. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338072/image-face-person-public-domain
A Sicilian farmer in a cart. Sourced from the Library of Congress.A Sicilian farmer in a cart. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338637/image-face-person-wood
Messina, Sicily. Workmen clearing the streets. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Messina, Sicily. Workmen clearing the streets. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338617/image-people-public-domain-basketball
A singer, who with the symphony orchestra, helped put on a radio broadcast for the local people. Palermo, Sicily. Sourced…A singer, who with the symphony orchestra, helped put on a radio broadcast for the local people. Palermo, Sicily. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338378/image-face-person-shirt
Messina, Sicily. Truck loaded with American white flour received via Italian schooner. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Messina, Sicily. Truck loaded with American white flour received via Italian schooner. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338338/image-person-public-domain-man
Messina, Sicily. Workmen clearing the streets. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Messina, Sicily. Workmen clearing the streets. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338358/image-person-public-domain-man
Major General Lewis Brererton inspecting port facilities somewhere in the Middle East. Handling ships bringing supplies for…Major General Lewis Brererton inspecting port facilities somewhere in the Middle East. Handling ships bringing supplies for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337816/image-hand-person-public-domain
Messina (vicinity), Sicily. People returning to their homes after the Germans left. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Messina (vicinity), Sicily. People returning to their homes after the Germans left. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338656/image-plant-person-horse
Messina, Sicily. Workers outside the labor office where both skilled and unskilled are given assignments for the day.…Messina, Sicily. Workers outside the labor office where both skilled and unskilled are given assignments for the day.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338651/image-person-art-road
The court, composed of two American majors and one Royal Air Force squadron leader, which tried Sicilian civilians for…The court, composed of two American majors and one Royal Air Force squadron leader, which tried Sicilian civilians for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338629/image-face-people-public-domain
Colonel Don Shingler, Commander of the United States Army Motor Transport Division in Iran and Iraq who directs convoys…Colonel Don Shingler, Commander of the United States Army Motor Transport Division in Iran and Iraq who directs convoys…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338070/image-face-person-sky
Cattle passing a wrecked tank. The Allied military government is giving Sicilian farmers every aid possible so that they can…Cattle passing a wrecked tank. The Allied military government is giving Sicilian farmers every aid possible so that they can…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338616/image-cow-plant-person
Somewhere in the Persian corridor. A United States Army truck convoy carrying supplies for the aid of Russia. From the left:…Somewhere in the Persian corridor. A United States Army truck convoy carrying supplies for the aid of Russia. From the left:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337773/image-face-hand-person
A United States Army truck convoy carrying supplies for Russia climbing a snowbound mountain pass somewhere in the Persian…A United States Army truck convoy carrying supplies for Russia climbing a snowbound mountain pass somewhere in the Persian…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337790/image-person-sky-road
An American locomotive being unloaded from a lighter somewhere in the Middle East. This engine will be used in the hauling…An American locomotive being unloaded from a lighter somewhere in the Middle East. This engine will be used in the hauling…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337812/image-person-sky-public-domain
Correspondent overseas. Leon Kay, United Press war correspondent, as he gathered material for his story of U.S. Army truck…Correspondent overseas. Leon Kay, United Press war correspondent, as he gathered material for his story of U.S. Army truck…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12309130/image-person-nature-man
Correspondent overseas. George Tucker, Associated Press war correspondent, is shown as he made trip with American truck…Correspondent overseas. George Tucker, Associated Press war correspondent, is shown as he made trip with American truck…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12309144/image-face-person-art
Catania, Sicily. The Allied military government supplies flour for the towns hardest hit by the war after all local sources…Catania, Sicily. The Allied military government supplies flour for the towns hardest hit by the war after all local sources…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338359/image-face-people-sky
Messina, Sicily. Truckload of American white flour received via Italian schooner to help relieve the shortage here. Sourced…Messina, Sicily. Truckload of American white flour received via Italian schooner to help relieve the shortage here. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338381/image-face-person-sky
An Italian fisherman making a net. Sicily. Sourced from the Library of Congress.An Italian fisherman making a net. Sicily. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338623/image-person-road-public-domain
West Danville, Vermont. OPA (Office of Price Administration) inspector Maurice J. Sullivan stopping in for a friendly visit…West Danville, Vermont. OPA (Office of Price Administration) inspector Maurice J. Sullivan stopping in for a friendly visit…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339516/image-face-hand-people
Somewhere in the Persian corridor. A United States Army truck convoy carrying supplies for Russia. Captain C.B. Cutler of…Somewhere in the Persian corridor. A United States Army truck convoy carrying supplies for Russia. Captain C.B. Cutler of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337784/image-face-people-sky
An American Sergeant railroader lighting the cigarette of two Russian railroad engineers as they stand before a German-made…An American Sergeant railroader lighting the cigarette of two Russian railroad engineers as they stand before a German-made…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338069/image-face-hand-people
Messina (vicinity), Sicily. People returning to their homes after the Germans departed. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Messina (vicinity), Sicily. People returning to their homes after the Germans departed. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338399/image-person-horse-sky
The court, composed of two American majors and one Royal Air Force squadron leader, which tried Sicilian civilians for…The court, composed of two American majors and one Royal Air Force squadron leader, which tried Sicilian civilians for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338350/image-face-people-public-domain
Teheran, Iran. Mrs. Louis Dreyfus, wife of the United States Minister to Iran, visiting in the poorer section of the city.…Teheran, Iran. Mrs. Louis Dreyfus, wife of the United States Minister to Iran, visiting in the poorer section of the city.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338068/image-face-person-public-domain
