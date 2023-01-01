Reginald Hotchkiss
Reginald Hotchkiss served as a photographer under the Farm Security Administration's employment. His photos provide a brief look into the United States during the Great Depression era. This curated collection features a range of images, including captivating aerial perspectives of Washington DC and depictions of the lives of fishermen and individuals residing in trailer camps.
Reginald Hotchkiss served as a photographer under the Farm Security Administration's employment. His photos provide a brief look into the United States during the Great Depression era. This curated collection features a range of images, including captivating aerial perspectives of Washington DC and depictions of the lives of fishermen and individuals residing in trailer camps.