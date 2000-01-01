rawpixel
Vintage ornamental art - high-quality floral and decorative artworks, drawings, illustrations, collage elements, templates, backgrounds, and modern remixed designs. These encompass a wide range, from natural designs of leaves to colorful watercolor flower graphics and monochrome Chinese patterns.

