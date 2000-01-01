Post-Impressionism emerged in the late 19th century as a reaction against the limitations of Impressionism. Artists of this movement, such as Vincent van Gogh, Paul Cézanne, and Paul Gauguin, sought to express emotions and subjective experiences in their works, departing from the purely observational approach of their predecessors. Post-Impressionist artists emphasized the use of vivid colors, bold brushstrokes, and unusual perspectives to convey the inner essence of their subjects. While each artist had a distinct style, they all shared a common goal: to explore the possibilities beyond the surface of the canvas, ultimately laying the foundation for the development of modern art.