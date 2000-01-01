Surrealism, a revolutionary art movement that emerged in the early 20th century, is characterized by its exploration of the human subconscious mind. Surrealist artists typically depict the fusion of imagination and reality through dreamlike paintings and uncanny artworks, thereby illustrating psychological tensions. They draw inspiration from mysticism, as well as ancient and indigenous cultures. This collection includes famous colorful abstract paintings by Paul Klee, nature and landscape drawings by Paul Nash, wood engravings, and more.