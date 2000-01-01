Georges Seurat

Pointillism artworks and art remix inspired by French painter Georges-Pierre Seurat. Seurat's paintings were known for vibrancy of color and the use of tiny brushstrokes of contrasting colors. His intense interest in line, color, color theory, and optical effects formed the basis of Divisionism, whereas the use of layering small brushstrokes and dots formed the basis of Pointillism. Get creative with elements from A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte and editable templates.