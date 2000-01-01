Odilon Redon
Incredible art remix elements inspired by paintings from the French symbolist and post-impressionist painter Odilon Redon. Redon's interest in Hindu and Buddhist religion blended with a passion for Japonism influenced the astounding drawings we see today. Explore and interpret the meaning of these unique symbolistic paintings, or use them as elements in your own creative designs.
