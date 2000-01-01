rawpixel
Ernst Haeckel

Multicolor illustrations of the natural world from Kunstformen der Natur (Art Forms of Nature) by German zoologist, naturalist, professor, and marine biologist, Ernst Haeckel (1843–1919). Haeckel was known for discovering and naming thousands of new species. His illustrations study interesting biological beings such as corals, jellyfishes, sea anemones and more.

