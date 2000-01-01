Wassily Kandinsky (1866-1944) was a pioneering Russian artist known for his vibrant abstract compositions. His art invites viewers to explore their own interpretations and connect with pure expression. Kandinsky's paintings exude energy and musicality, revolutionizing the art world and paving the way for abstract art. He founded Der Blaue Reiter in 1911 and later taught at the Bauhaus art school. Both Kandinsky and the Bauhaus movement still have an impact on the art world to this day.